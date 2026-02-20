13:10
USD 87.45
EUR 103.20
RUB 1.14
English

Cabinet approves new rules for calculating social contributions in 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended the procedure for calculating and paying mandatory state social contributions. The decision was adopted in implementation of Law No. 243 dated October 29, 2025, concerning the tax regime and insurance payments.

The document covers several areas at once: contribution limits, special rules for specific sectors, recalculations, voluntary payments, and the procedure for offsetting overpayments. Most provisions entered into force on January 1, 2026.

The contribution amount is now limited to 20 times the national average salary for the previous year.

According to the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic, the average salary stands at 31,604 soms.

This means:

  • at a rate of 27.25 percent, the maximum contribution will be 172,242 soms;
  • at a rate of 12.25 percent, it will be 77,430 soms.

Regardless of the payer’s category, the total amount of contributions cannot exceed the established limit.

A separate rule is being introduced for the football sector: all club and federation employees are required to make contributions calculated based on the national average salary, even if the actual salary is lower.

If the accrued contributions are less than 60 percent or 100 percent of the average salary (depending on the category), the employer is required to:

  • recalculate the amount;
  • withhold the missing part;
  • transfer the full amount of social contributions.

This rule is aimed at eliminating the practice of «minimum» or formal salaries.

If a citizen is simultaneously employed, owns agricultural land, or rents out real estate or a warehouse, then contributions are calculated for each basis separately.

For example, renting out premises in Bishkek requires a monthly payment of 10 percent of the average salary in the capital.

The following are exempt from mandatory payments:

  • heads and members of farms without a legal entity;
  • owners of agricultural land, pastures, and forest reserves;
  • members of agricultural cooperatives leasing their shares;
  • tenants of state-owned agricultural land, forest reserves, and water bodies.

However, all of them have the right to voluntarily pay contributions and purchase insurance policies to restore or extend their employment record.

Citizens wishing to contribute to their funded pension account may do so voluntarily: the amount can be any, but the minimum is 2 percent of the average salary in the district (or city).

If there is both an underpayment and an overpayment on contributions, the government agency will automatically offset the overpayment and notify the payer within 10 calendar days.

For late payment of social contributions, a penalty of 0.09 percent is charged for each day beginning from the 21st day of the month following the reporting month.

Most of these regulations has been effective since January 1, 2026.

Certain provisions for agricultural taxpayers — effective since June 1, 2025.

Some technical changes — effective since November 19, 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/362875/
views: 130
Print
Related
Innovative billing system ABilling developed in Kyrgyzstan
QR payments in Kyrgyzstan increase 20-fold compared to 2024
Pilot project on payment infrastructure development launched in Kyrgyzstan
QR code payments in Kyrgyzstan surge 24-fold
Certain categories of citizens to receive compensations instead of benefits
Fines introduced for refusing QR code payments
Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in Central Asia in introduction of QR payments
National Bank, IPC plan to increase speed of payments via QR code
Measures for evasion from maintenance of parents toughened: President signs law
National Bank bans banks from making payments without real deliveries
Popular
Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports Shaiyrbek Tashiev denies criminal case and detention reports
Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman Parliamentary Committee approves Zhumgalbek Shabdanbekov as SCNS Chairman
Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism Bloggers Sary Kyz and Argen Sigma to assist officials in developing tourism
20 February, Friday
12:30
Permit for export of worn US dollars by commercial banks extended in Kyrgyzstan Permit for export of worn US dollars by commercial bank...
12:24
Cabinet approves new rules for calculating social contributions in 2026
11:55
President amends Korea—Kyrgyzstan Agro-Cluster project
11:30
Cabinet expands powers and land base of Ala-Too Resort project
11:24
Kyrgyz authorities propose introducing life imprisonment for sexual crimes