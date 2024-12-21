10:54
Kyrgyzstan takes leading position in Central Asia in introduction of QR payments

To date, Kyrgyzstan takes a leading position in Central Asia in terms of intersystem integration in the banking sector and the provision of payment and transfer services using QR codes. The material published on the National Bank’s website says.

According to the National Bank, since the launch of the QR payment project in Kyrgyzstan in May 2022, at least 42.68 million transactions have been carried out for a total of 48.79 billion soms as of November 1, 2024.

To date, 20 out of 21 banks and 7 payment organizations with mobile applications have already brought their QR codes into line with the national standard and are connected to the common infrastructure of intersystem integration. This ensures a single standard for QR payments, which significantly simplifies and speeds up the payment process for citizens and business.
