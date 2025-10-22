Innovative billing system ABilling developed in Kyrgyzstan

An innovative billing system ABilling has been developed and presented in Bishkek, the Ministry of Economy reported.

According to the ministry, the system is designed for generating, managing, and processing payments, and also enables users to pay for services provided by organizations using QR codes.

«The ABilling system was demonstrated to the Ministry of Economy’s subordinate departments, and its high potential for simplifying and automating payment processes was noted. The implementation of the system will significantly improve the efficiency of interactions between government agencies and citizens, ensuring convenient, fast, and transparent payments using modern digital technologies,» the statement says.