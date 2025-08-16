Pilot project on payment infrastructure development launched in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a pilot project to develop payment infrastructure based on Processing KG OJSC. The project will run from August 15, 2025 to August 15, 2026.

The initiative is aimed at introducing modern digital technologies, improving the efficiency of cashless payments, and providing financial services to both residents and non-residents of the country.

As part of the project, Processing KG will be authorized to open correspondent and settlement accounts abroad, carry out settlement operations, make financial payments and transfers on behalf of clients, and expand its activities through foreign branches and representative offices.

In addition, Processing KG will ensure compliance with national legislation, anti-financial crime standards, and Kyrgyzstan’s international commitments.