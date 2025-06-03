12:33
Certain categories of citizens to receive compensations instead of benefits

A new system of social support is being introduced in Kyrgyzstan: instead of the previous benefits, certain categories of citizens will receive monthly monetary compensations. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, the amounts of compensation and the procedure for their allocation have been approved. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Defense have been designated as responsible for implementing the program.

«Compensation payments will begin on January 1, 2025. The funds will be allocated from the republican budget, with additional support measures for low-income families to be financed from local budgets,» the resolution states.

Particular attention will be given to socially vulnerable groups. Local authorities, together with the City Halls of Bishkek and Osh, are to provide not only monetary payments but also housing subsidies, especially to cover the gas and heating costs.

The document also cancels several previous government decisions regulating the provision of benefits and compensations.

Oversight of the implementation of the new procedure has been entrusted to the Department for Monitoring the Implementation of Presidential Administration Decisions.

This new system is being introduced to optimize and improve the targeting of social assistance. The payment amounts and the full list of eligible citizens will be published in the near future.
link: https://24.kg/english/331360/
views: 137
