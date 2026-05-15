21:48
USD 87.45
EUR 101.73
RUB 1.19
English

Bishkek to host OIMO-2026 Festival

The 20th International Festival of Traditional Culture and Crafts OIMO-2026 will take place in Bishkek from May 27 to 31.

This year’s festival theme is «World Cultural Heritage: Traditions, Crafts, Continuity.»

Organizers expect participation of more than 150 artisans, designers, artists, and representatives of creative industries from Kyrgyzstan, Central Asian countries, and other states.

Festival guests will be able to attend an international crafts fair, fashion shows, film screenings, and master classes on making shyrdaks, ala-kiyiz felt carpets, kurak patchwork, weaving, embroidery, ceramics, and felt production.

The program also includes culinary workshops on preparing traditional dishes and public discussions on the development of creative industries.

On May 26, an international conference dedicated to preserving traditional culture and developing creative industries will be held at the Alykul Osmonov National Library.

The official opening ceremony of OIMO-2026 will take place on May 27 at 11 a.m. near the Kurmanjan Datka Monument. A concert program will be held on the main stage later that evening.

One of the key events will be public talk discussions on the connection between traditional culture and contemporary fashion, featuring well-known Kyrgyz designers and representatives of the Park of Creative Industries.

Part of the program will be dedicated to the memory of Dinara Chochunbaeva, the founder of the festival, honored cultural figure of Kyrgyzstan, and UNESCO expert on intangible cultural heritage.

The general sponsor of the festival is Artblast Group company.
link: https://24.kg/english/374057/
views: 60
Print
Related
Jazz without borders: Bishkek brings together musicians from Europe and Asia
 International Hip-Hop Festival brings together dancers from around the world
 International Aigul Gulu Festival to be held in Batken
Extreme motorsport festival to be held in Bishkek
Cholpon-Ata to host Jaratman Festival
Chon-Kemin to host Snow Leopard EcoFest — Kemin 2026 Festival
Sumolok Festival to be held at Burana Tower Complex
Groove Republic: LDDLM Edition hip-hop festival to be held in Bishkek
Tulip Festival kicks off in Kyrgyzstan
Sculpture competition and national games: Issyk-Kul hosts Snow Leopard Festival
Popular
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants
 Kyrgyzstan may allow banks to buy and sell cryptocurrency  Kyrgyzstan may allow banks to buy and sell cryptocurrency
New bus routes to be launched from Karakol to Bishkek, Almaty, Tashkent New bus routes to be launched from Karakol to Bishkek, Almaty, Tashkent
New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan New Deputy Minister of Energy appointed in Kyrgyzstan
15 May, Friday
21:37
Kyrgyzstan appoints first Ambassador to Egypt after opening Embassy Kyrgyzstan appoints first Ambassador to Egypt after ope...
21:27
Bishkek to host OIMO-2026 Festival
21:19
360 citizens of Kyrgyzstan depart from Bishkek for Hajj
17:33
 New shipment of food aid from Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan
16:03
Japarov and Mirziyoyev discuss strengthening Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan alliance