One district of Bishkek to have no cold water on March 17

Drinking water supply will be suspended in one district of Bishkek on March 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Residential buildings, schools, preschools, healthcare and other social and industrial facilities will have no water.

The outage area is limited to the following streets:

Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue 93/1; 93/2; 93/3; 93/4; 93/5; 93/6;

Toktonaliev Street 139/3; 157; 153; 153/3; 155;

Tolomush Okeyev Street 39/3; 39/4; 39/8; 39/7; 39/6.

The water outage is due to maintenance work at Airport water intake.

Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise apologizes for the inconvenience and asks businesses and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.