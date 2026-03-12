Police officer detained in Bishkek on suspicion of fraud

A police officer has been detained in Bishkek on suspicion of fraud, the press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, an officer of the Security Department of Pervomaisky District of the Interior Ministry’s Security Service, K.u.A., took a large sum of money from a citizen, promising to assist in obtaining a driver’s license. The funds were transferred through a banking application.

K.u.A. has been detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.

The state committee reminded that a driver’s license can be obtained only through legal procedures.

«President Sadyr Japarov has repeatedly warned about the need to strictly comply with legal requirements and the inadmissibility of any corruption in this area,» the statement says.