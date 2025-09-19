New cohort of C5+O.N.E. program launched in Kyrgyzstan

The C5+O.N.E. program has launched its fifth cohort, expanding the use of English in the economic sphere across Central Asia, organizers announced.

More than 800 representatives of government agencies, business, the non-profit sector, and media outlets from across the region will take part in the English for Economics course, engage with American experts, and build professional connections.

At the start of the new cohort, 139 specialists from government, private, and civil society sectors in the Kyrgyz Republic joined over 700 colleagues from across Central Asia.

«English is the language of future economic growth — the language of global trade, information technology, science, and research. I urge you to make the most of this opportunity and make English a part of your future,» U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Lesslie Viguerie said.

Over the next nine months, participants will take courses and benefit from professional development opportunities designed to strengthen English-language skills, build cross-border networks, and prepare Central Asian professionals for collaboration with colleagues from other regions and the United States.