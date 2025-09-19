11:29
USD 87.45
EUR 103.44
RUB 1.05
English

New cohort of C5+O.N.E. program launched in Kyrgyzstan

The C5+O.N.E. program has launched its fifth cohort, expanding the use of English in the economic sphere across Central Asia, organizers announced.

More than 800 representatives of government agencies, business, the non-profit sector, and media outlets from across the region will take part in the English for Economics course, engage with American experts, and build professional connections.

At the start of the new cohort, 139 specialists from government, private, and civil society sectors in the Kyrgyz Republic joined over 700 colleagues from across Central Asia.

«English is the language of future economic growth — the language of global trade, information technology, science, and research. I urge you to make the most of this opportunity and make English a part of your future,» U.S. Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Lesslie Viguerie said.

Over the next nine months, participants will take courses and benefit from professional development opportunities designed to strengthen English-language skills, build cross-border networks, and prepare Central Asian professionals for collaboration with colleagues from other regions and the United States.

The C5+Opening Networks through English (C5+O.N.E.) program is funded by the U.S. government and implemented by American Councils for International Education. It aims to raise English proficiency across the region, foster deeper integration, strengthen professional cooperation, and expand economic ties with the United States.
link: https://24.kg/english/344106/
views: 190
Print
Related
Clear Sky – 2030 program approved in Bishkek
Cabinet discusses draft National Development Program of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan awaits more volunteer English teachers
Cabinet approves program of social and economic development of regions
Cabinet approves National Export Program "Made in Kyrgyzstan"
Kyrgyzstan outperforms countries in region in English proficiency
Economy Ministry develops Made in Kyrgyzstan program
Young Leaders of Kyrgyzstan 2024 program showed its effectiveness - Cabinet
Third phase of KyrSEFF program launched in Kyrgyzstan
University and college students invited to participate in Spelling Bee contest
Popular
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030 Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city
19 September, Friday
11:01
Kyrgyzstan supports peaceful future of Afghanistan at UN Security Council Kyrgyzstan supports peaceful future of Afghanistan at U...
10:52
School shortage: SMC provides classroom spaces in residential building
10:46
New Manas stadium opened in Kara-Suu with President and SCNS Chairman
10:34
Kyrgyzstani Nurzat Nurtaeva wins bronze at World Wrestling Championships
10:30
Kyrgyzstan’s national football team drops two lines in FIFA rankings