Cabinet approves National Export Program "Made in Kyrgyzstan"

The National Export Program «Made in Kyrgyzstan» for 2025-2028 was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The program is aimed at strengthening the country’s export potential and increasing the competitiveness of domestic products in the world market.

The Made in KG project includes a set of measures to support exporters, improve conditions for entering foreign markets, and promote «Made in Kyrgyzstan» brand.

According to the document, ministries, departments, as well as regional structures, commercial banks, and development funds are required to take measures to fully implement the action plan and report quarterly on the work done.
