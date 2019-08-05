10:28
113 mln soms from budget spent on construction, repair of social facilities

Since the beginning of the year, 140 projects for 113,069.5 million soms have been financed from the republican budget under the item «Incentive Grants.» The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Most of the money was allocated for the repair and construction of schools — 37 objects for 26,224.7 million soms and objects of engineering and communication infrastructure — 32 objects for 27,216.9 million soms. In addition, overhaul and construction of 23 kindergartens for 16,640.5 million soms, 18 cultural objects for 13,495.9 million soms and 17 sports facilities for 19,633.5 million soms were financed from the budget. At least 3,999.2 million soms were allocated for 7 health care facilities, and 5,858.8 million soms — for 6 objects of administrative significance.

In 2019, due to incentive grants, it is planned to implement 247 projects for 599,699.5 million soms.

«Incentive (shared) grants is the money that is allocated from the republican budget to local governments on a project-competitive basis with shared participation of local budgets and other funds raised for the implementation of programs for the social and economic development of territories. Project financing depends on the reports submitted. The grants are provided in tranches, taking into account the use of funds,» the Finance Ministry stressed.
