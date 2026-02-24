15:34
Kyrgyzstan exported 3,886 billion kWh of electricity in 2025

Kyrgyzstan exported 3,886 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity last year. Energy Minister Taalaibek Ibraev said at a meeting of the Committee on Industrial Policy, Transport, Fuel and Energy Complex, Architecture and Construction of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, in 2025 the republic generated a total of 15.4 billion kWh of electricity. Of this amount, hydropower plants produced 12.9 billion kWh, the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant generated 2 billion kWh, and small hydropower plants — 450 million kWh.

«Demand stands at 19.3 billion kWh. The missing volume of 3,886 billion kWh of electricity was exported from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Russia,» the minister stated.

He added that, according to the National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan company, 26,448 new consumers were connected to the grid last year, equivalent to 1,974 megawatts of electricity.
