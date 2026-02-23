09:52
USD 87.45
EUR 102.86
RUB 1.14
English

Osh park retail pavilions demolished: Owners complain to Zhanar Akayev

In Osh city, owners of business located in Alisher Navoi Park complained to the new mayor, Zhanar Akayev, about the demolition of their retail outlets. According to the municipal press service, the mayor visited the site.

Along with the heads of relevant agencies, the mayor met with owners of the retail outlets located in the park and representatives of the companies constructing the new facilities.

The parties filed their complaints and explained the reasons for their disagreement.

Zhanar Akayev noted that creating comfortable conditions for Osh residents, protecting the rights of business owners, and maintaining order in the city are top priorities, and emphasized the need to resolve the issue fairly and transparently within the law.

The City Hall recalled that, in an effort to restore order in Alisher Navoi Park, old retail stalls were previously dismantled, the area was cleaned, and new trees were planted. These works were aimed at creating a safe, clean, and modern recreation area for city residents. The demolition of the retail outlets began in January at the direction of the now former mayor, Zhenishbek Toktorbaev.
link: https://24.kg/english/363080/
views: 91
Print
Related
Two new Deputy Mayors appointed in Osh city
Zhenishbek Toktorbaev dismissed as Mayor of Osh city
Ten new schools to be built in Osh in 2026
Waste-to-energy plant to be built in Osh city
Architects arrested in Osh over fake residential construction projects
Relocation of residents from Alymbek Datka Street to Ene-Sai announced in Osh
New Kelechek market in Osh city to open in March
Osh authorities order school lands to be vacated by March 1
Alisher Navoi Park in Osh to be transformed into modern recreation area
All cafés and restaurants in Osh required to provide parking for guests
Popular
Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district Tamchy financial and investment zone to be built in Issyk-Kul district
From chats to explosives: Teenagers plotting terrorist attack in Kyrgyzstan From chats to explosives: Teenagers plotting terrorist attack in Kyrgyzstan
All bus routes to be changed in Bishkek as part of major transport reform All bus routes to be changed in Bishkek as part of major transport reform
Mass brawl at Bishkek school: Injured hospitalized, criminal case opened Mass brawl at Bishkek school: Injured hospitalized, criminal case opened
23 February, Monday
09:46
Kyrgyzstan and TRON discuss cooperation in virtual assets sector Kyrgyzstan and TRON discuss cooperation in virtual asse...
09:40
Kyrgyzstan has three factors attracting investors — expert
09:27
Osh park retail pavilions demolished: Owners complain to Zhanar Akayev
09:19
Single weapons operator Asker Service established in Kyrgyzstan
21 February, Saturday
16:46
Kyrgyzstan Taekwondo ITF Cup kicks off in Bishkek
16:41
Kyrgyzstan and North Macedonia sign Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation
16:33
Adylbek Kasymaliev: Our agricultural products are exported to over 80 countries
16:24
Construction site fence collapses onto private house in Kok-Zhar village
16:19
Ak-Bosogo residential area in Bishkek to have no cold water