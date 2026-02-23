Osh park retail pavilions demolished: Owners complain to Zhanar Akayev

In Osh city, owners of business located in Alisher Navoi Park complained to the new mayor, Zhanar Akayev, about the demolition of their retail outlets. According to the municipal press service, the mayor visited the site.

Along with the heads of relevant agencies, the mayor met with owners of the retail outlets located in the park and representatives of the companies constructing the new facilities.

The parties filed their complaints and explained the reasons for their disagreement.

Zhanar Akayev noted that creating comfortable conditions for Osh residents, protecting the rights of business owners, and maintaining order in the city are top priorities, and emphasized the need to resolve the issue fairly and transparently within the law.

The City Hall recalled that, in an effort to restore order in Alisher Navoi Park, old retail stalls were previously dismantled, the area was cleaned, and new trees were planted. These works were aimed at creating a safe, clean, and modern recreation area for city residents. The demolition of the retail outlets began in January at the direction of the now former mayor, Zhenishbek Toktorbaev.