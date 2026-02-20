Kyrgyzstan develops unified geoinformation system for veterinary monitoring

The Veterinary, Livestock, Pastures and Feed Development Service under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic has announced the launch of a project to create a geoinformation system for registering and monitoring anthrax outbreak sites — GIS SUMO.

The project aims to improve the effectiveness of epizootic surveillance, ensure prompt response to threats of the spread of especially dangerous animal diseases, and further digitalize the veterinary sector of the Kyrgyz Republic. The system is being developed by the state institution AgroSmart.

GIS SUMO will function as a modern web-based application providing a unified geoinformation tool for visualization, registration, monitoring, and analytical processing of data on the veterinary and sanitary condition of the country’s territory.

The project provides for:

creation of an interactive map displaying anthrax outbreak sites, biological waste disposal facilities, and veterinary infrastructure;

introduction of a veterinary and sanitary activity tracking system;

establishment of a centralized database for analytics, reporting, and decision-making;

automatic notification of responsible services upon registration of new disease outbreaks;

integration with state information systems of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Implementation of the system is expected to enhance transparency in veterinary processes, improve the effectiveness of preventive measures, and strengthen the country’s biological safety.

The introduction of GIS SUMO will mark an important step in the development of digital governance tools in the veterinary field and ensure a modern level of monitoring of the epizootic situation in Kyrgyzstan.