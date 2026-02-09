Epizootic situation remains stable in KR amid foot-and-mouth disease cases

The epizootic situation in Kyrgyzstan remains stable amid foot-and-mouth disease cases. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Bakyt Torobaev, announced at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology, and Environmental Protection of Zhogorku Kenesh.

According to him, headquarters have been established in every district of the country, and monitoring has been strengthened, including at the borders.

Deputy Ilimbek Kubanychbekov noted that due to foot-and-mouth disease cases, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus have suspended livestock exports. In an attempt to overcome this restrictive situation, entrepreneurs are attempting to re-export livestock from China to Uzbekistan. However, the transit channel is closed, which raised questions from the MP.

Head of the Veterinary Service, Adilet Sotovaldiev, explained that the foot-and-mouth disease situation in China remains extremely difficult. Furthermore, Kyrgyzstan cannot accept livestock from China due to EAEU requirements.

Bakyt Torobaev added that the Kyrgyz Republic cannot risk human health and livestock for the sake of a small profit.