Labor migration quota in Kyrgyzstan increased to 52,000

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a labor migration quota of 52,000 people for 2026. Arlen Aliyasov, head of the Department for Work with Foreign Citizens at the Ministry of Labor, Social Security, and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic, said.

According to him, the quota was initially set at 25,000 last year, but was later raised to 42,000, and then to 52,000. This figure can be increased if necessary.

«In 2025, we decided to remove types of economic activity from the resolution, as changes are required each time. Typically, the most in-demand sectors are construction and light industry,» Arlen Aliyasov said.

He added that those wishing to work in Kyrgyzstan include representatives from China, India, Turkey, Pakistan, and other countries.

The department head noted that the permit process for foreign citizens has been changed from January 1, 2025. As part of the pilot project, all documents are submitted through a single-window online portal. The functions of distributing labor quotas and issuing work permits have been transferred from the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The pilot project will run until July 1, 2026. If the results are positive, corresponding amendments will be made to legislation.