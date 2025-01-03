Kyrgyzstan sets labor migration quota for 2025

Kyrgyzstan has set a labor migration quota for 2025. Toktom information and legal portal says.

In order to implement the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On External Labor Migration», by order of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated December 20, 2024 No. 818-r, a labor migration quota was set, establishing the maximum number of foreign citizens and stateless persons arriving in the Kyrgyz Republic for the purpose of carrying out labor activities, by economic sectors and regions.

In the city of Bishkek, the quota is 12,850 people, in the city of Osh — 845 people, and in total for the republic — 25,000 people.