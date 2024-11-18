Ministry officials discuss protection of labor rights of Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow

The head of the representative office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan in Russia, Zharkynai Galieva, met with the heads of the relevant departments of the Federal Service for Labor and Employment of Russia.

The parties discussed the protection of labor rights of Kyrgyzstanis residing in the Russian Federation, as well as non-payment of wages, compensation related to industrial injuries, and other social payments and the labor activities by Kyrgyzstanis in the context of recent changes in the migration legislation of Russia.

The parties agreed to hold joint informational and explanatory events on the legal implementation of labor activities in Russia in order to ensure legal awareness of Kyrgyzstanis.