Russia and Tajikistan sign agreement on development of labor migration

The Presidents of Russia and Tajikistan signed a number of documents, including a joint statement on deepening their strategic partnership and alliance, an agreement on the legal status of the representative offices of competent bodies on internal affairs and migration in both countries, as well as an agreement on medical examinations for citizens of Tajikistan entering Russia for employment purposes.

«Let me remind that over one million citizens of Tajikistan live and work in Russia. They are employed in various sectors, particularly in rapidly developing areas such as construction, housing and utilities, transport, and logistics, and they make a significant contribution to Russia’s economic growth,» Vladimir Putin said.

Photo TASS

He added that Russia seeks to ensure decent working and social conditions for Tajik nationals.

The Russian president is currently on a state visit to Dushanbe, where he will take part in the 2nd Russia—Central Asia summit. A CIS summit will also be held on October 10, during which the leaders of member states will sign documents on countering terrorism, on military cooperation and discuss the creation of a new CIS+ format.