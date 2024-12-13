11:28
Akylbek Japarov: Labor migrants should not suffer from injustice

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov spoke out for intensification of cooperation in the field of labor migration and updating the legal framework in this direction. He said this at a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government, which was held in Moscow.

Free movement of workers is becoming a priority issue, Akylbek Japarov said.

He noted the need to create mechanisms that will ensure the safety and legality of labor migration.

«I believe it is necessary to join efforts to develop mechanisms for selective identity checks so that labor migration is safe, orderly and legal, and honest and law-abiding workers do not suffer from injustice, prejudice and discrimination,» the head of the Cabinet stressed.

The meeting participants also discussed the expansion of cooperation between the CIS countries in the economic and social spheres.
