Labor migration quota revised in Kyrgyzstan by Cabinet order

The labor migration quota, which sets the maximum number of foreign citizens and stateless persons arriving in Kyrgyzstan in 2025, has been revised. The corresponding order was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, the new quota is 42,000 people, up from the previous level of 25,000.

The quota is formed to regulate migrant labor participation across various economic sectors and regions.

Migrants are employed in industries including manufacturing, transport, communications, and construction; agriculture; processing industries; energy; geological exploration and mining; trade; services and catering; healthcare; education; science; culture and arts; as well as finance, banking, and insurance.
