Taalaibek Sarybashov replaces Zhanar Akaev in Parliament of Kyrgyzstan

After Zhanar Akayev left Parliament, the mandate in the Zhogorku Kenesh for electoral district No. 8 has been transferred to Taalaibek Sarybashov, who won nearly 9,000 votes (6.18 percent) in the elections. The decision was adopted by the Central Election Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As it was previously reported, on February 18, by decree of President Sadyr Japarov, Zhanar Akayev was appointed Mayor of the city of Osh.

Taalaibek Sarybashov was born on September 11, 1971 in the village of Gulcha, Alai district. In 2008, he graduated from the Osh State Law Institute. From 2015 to 2018, he served as the Government’s Plenipotentiary Representative in Osh region, and from 2018 to 2021, he was mayor of Osh. He also served as acting mayor of Bishkek for a short time. In 2021, he was elected to the seventh convocation of Parliament.