Azizbek Abdullaev replaces Eldar Sulaimanov as member of Parliament

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has handed a parliamentary mandate to a new lawmaker. The decision was made at its meeting.

Following the revocation of the mandate of Eldar Sulaimanov, the next candidate on the list in the Aravan multimandate constituency No. 5 has become a deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh — Azizbek Abdullaev.

According to his biography submitted to the Central Election Commission, Abdullaev is 37 years old and he graduated from the Faculty of Law at Osh State University in 2011.

He began his career in 2010 in the patrol service of Osh region. In 2015–2016, he worked as an inspector in the Aravan District Department of Internal Affairs and later headed the Department for Juvenile Affairs.

In the parliamentary elections held on November 30, 2025, Azizbek Abdullaev received 7.35 percent of the votes.
