Kyrgyzstan develops agroportal for agricultural sector

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic has developed a specialized agroportal for the agricultural sector.

The platform is designed to provide open access to information on available digital services and offerings in agriculture. It allows users to submit applications for state agricultural services electronically, access up-to-date news, and receive information on changes and events in the agro-industrial complex. The agroportal serves as a unified information source for all participants in the agricultural industry.

Currently, the system includes the following ministry services: