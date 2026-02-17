Kyrgyzstan develops agroportal for agricultural sector

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic has developed a specialized agroportal for the agricultural sector.
The platform is designed to provide open access to information on available digital services and offerings in agriculture. It allows users to submit applications for state agricultural services electronically, access up-to-date news, and receive information on changes and events in the agro-industrial complex. The agroportal serves as a unified information source for all participants in the agricultural industry.
Currently, the system includes the following ministry services:
- An information system for online submission and automated allocation of tariff quotas for the import of certain types of meat products.
- A unified system for registration and accounting of breeding farms and artificial insemination centers.
- An electronic service for applying for and receiving fishing permits and cards.
- A system for online ordering of biopreparations and entomophages to protect crops.
- A service for submitting applications for soil analysis, chemical treatment, and laboratory testing electronically.