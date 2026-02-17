16:27
USD 87.45
EUR 103.76
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan develops agroportal for agricultural sector

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic has developed a specialized agroportal for the agricultural sector.

The platform is designed to provide open access to information on available digital services and offerings in agriculture. It allows users to submit applications for state agricultural services electronically, access up-to-date news, and receive information on changes and events in the agro-industrial complex. The agroportal serves as a unified information source for all participants in the agricultural industry.

Currently, the system includes the following ministry services:

  • An information system for online submission and automated allocation of tariff quotas for the import of certain types of meat products.
  • A unified system for registration and accounting of breeding farms and artificial insemination centers.
  • An electronic service for applying for and receiving fishing permits and cards.
  • A system for online ordering of biopreparations and entomophages to protect crops.
  • A service for submitting applications for soil analysis, chemical treatment, and laboratory testing electronically.
link: https://24.kg/english/362384/
views: 161
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan establishes National Organic Agriculture Day
Citrus production on rise in Kyrgyzstan
75 agricultural processing plants to be launched in Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Peony growing in Kyrgyzstan: China ready to share experience
Crop losses, livestock growth: How Kyrgyzstan’s farmers ended 2025
AgroDialogue-2026 Forum to be held in Bishkek
Launch of mobile meat sales points planned in Kyrgyzstan
State support: Over 12 billion soms allocated to agricultural sector
International quality standards introduced at 56 agricultural enterprises in KR
More than 60 agro-industrial enterprises opened in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations
Schedule of temporary closure of Kyrgyzstan–China border checkpoints changed Schedule of temporary closure of Kyrgyzstan–China border checkpoints changed
Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media
Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU
17 February, Tuesday
16:19
New Deputy Chairman of SCNS appointed in Kyrgyzstan New Deputy Chairman of SCNS appointed in Kyrgyzstan
16:11
CEC of Kyrgyzstan prematurely strips MP Eldar Sulaimanov of his mandate
15:57
Kyrgyzstan included in Italy's list of 15 priority countries
15:20
State investment in economy exceeded 173 billion soms over 5 years in Kyrgyzstan
15:00
Cabinet of Ministers postpones taxi licensing deadline until July 1, 2026