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Kyrgyzstani wins World Quran Recitation Competition again

Kyrgyz Quran reciter Mukhamadali kary Umarov has once again taken first place at the International Quran Recitation Competition. The press service of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

According to it, the competition took place on March 17 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The winner was awarded a cash prize of 50,000 Saudi riyals (approximately $13,000). Ten thousand people from around the world applied to participate, of whom 2,000 were selected to compete.

Sixty-four participants advanced to the final stage, where they demonstrated their knowledge and skills over eight days.

The main requirements of the competition were complete knowledge of the Quran by heart and strict adherence to the rules of tajweed (correct recitation). The final results of the competition were as follows:

  • 1st place — Kyrgyzstan;
  • 2nd place — United States;
  • 3rd place — Egypt;
  • 4th place — Syria;
  • 5th place — Sweden.

The winner shared his emotions, noting that he is grateful to the Almighty for the opportunity to once again take first place at the global level. He emphasized that he achieved this result thanks to the support and prayers of the people of Kyrgyzstan.

Mukhammadali kary Umarov is a fourth-year student at the Faculty of the Quran at the Islamic University of Medina.

It is noted that on September 22, 2022, the World Quran Recitation and Interpretation Competition was held in Mecca with representatives from 111 countries participating. At that time, Mukhamadali kary Umarov also won and received a prize of 250,000 riyals.
link: https://24.kg/english/366700/
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