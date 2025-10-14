13:59
Emergencies Ministry to be involved in ensuring public safety, protecting border

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted a resolution amending the document «On Certain Issues of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.»

The decision was made pursuant to a decree by President Sadyr Japarov, which approved a regulation on the interaction of law enforcement agencies in ensuring public safety and protecting the country’s territorial integrity.

According to the amendments, the Ministry of Emergency Situations now has the right to participate in measures to ensure public safety and the territorial integrity of the state, taking into account the principle of interchangeability between law enforcement agencies.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, this will improve the coordination of emergency and law enforcement agencies, increase the effectiveness of responses to emergencies and crises, and strengthen the national security system.

The resolution will be implemented within the allocated budgetary funds and staffing levels of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The document will come into force in 10 days.
