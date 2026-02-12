China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights

China Southern Airlines will launch a direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flight. Representatives of the Kyrgyz Consulate General and the airline met in Guangzhou.

The parties discussed the launch of a direct Guangzhou — Bishkek — Guangzhou flight, as well as a possible Bishkek — Guangzhou — Hainan Island route.

According to the Chinese side, the Guangzhou — Bishkek — Guangzhou flight is scheduled to be launched on March 29. It will be operated twice a week—on Wednesdays and Sundays. Ticket sales began on February 11.