11:31
USD 87.45
EUR 104.23
RUB 1.13
English

China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights

China Southern Airlines will launch a direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flight. Representatives of the Kyrgyz Consulate General and the airline met in Guangzhou.

The parties discussed the launch of a direct Guangzhou — Bishkek — Guangzhou flight, as well as a possible Bishkek — Guangzhou — Hainan Island route.

According to the Chinese side, the Guangzhou — Bishkek — Guangzhou flight is scheduled to be launched on March 29. It will be operated twice a week—on Wednesdays and Sundays. Ticket sales began on February 11.
link: https://24.kg/english/361679/
views: 317
Print
Related
Eight Kyrgyz companies receive permission to export products to China
Checkpoints on border with China to be temporarily closed
Bishkek and Paris discuss possibility of direct air service
Kyrgyzstan introduces e-permit system for freight transport with China
Time to obtain permits for transportation to China cut 144 times in Kyrgyzstan
Chinese company may build electrical appliance manufacturing park in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights
Chinese companies to invest in digitalization of Kyrgyzstan’s cities
From Osh to Kashgar: Kyrgyzstan and China preparing to launch new flight
China interested in building agricultural machinery assembly plant in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
12 February, Thursday
11:24
Eight Kyrgyz companies receive permission to export products to China Eight Kyrgyz companies receive permission to export pro...
11:15
Cargo tracking mechanism using navigation seals launched in Kyrgyzstan
10:39
Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan resigns
10:30
Ambulance doctor shortage in Bishkek decreases almost three times —Shayakhmetov
10:24
China Southern Airlines to launch direct Bishkek — Guangzhou flights