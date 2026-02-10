17:18
USD 87.45
EUR 103.76
RUB 1.14
English

New head of Kemin district appointed

Kutpidin Shakirov has been relieved of his post as head of Kemin district in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. He resigned at his own request, the presidential press service reported.

Internet
Photo Internet. Kutpidin Shakirov

Kanbolot Tutuev was appointed the new head of Kemin district.

He was born on August 19, 1982 in the village of Nasirdin in Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region and holds a higher education degree.

He previously worked in state and municipal government in Osh region, holding leadership positions in district and regional administrations. From 2012 to 2019, he headed the State Administration Department of Kara-Kuldzha district, and later served as deputy head of the district. From 2021 to 2022, he headed the organizational inspection and personnel service of the Presidential Representative Office in Osh region.

Internet
Photo Internet. Kanbolot Tutuev

In 2022, he was appointed Mayor of Naryn.

He holds the rank of First Class State Civil Service Advisor.
link: https://24.kg/english/361392/
views: 137
Print
Related
Indira Sharshenova appointed Director of Single Window Center
New Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Maksat Dzhumataev appointed Deputy Chairman of State Penitentiary Service
Akylbek Eshimov elected new President of Kok-Boru Federation
New director of Kyrgyzfarmatsiya state enterprise appointed
Kyrgyzstan replaces representative in CSTO leadership
Kairat Tursunkulov appointed Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan
Dastan Uranov appointed Deputy Director of Urban Development Department
Another Kyrgyzstan’s representative appointed to EEC management
Heads of National Cardiology Centers appointed
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain discuss launch of direct flights
Cold garage, faith in God: How homeless Briton survives winter in Bishkek Cold garage, faith in God: How homeless Briton survives winter in Bishkek
Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license Tobacco law to be tightened: Hookah smoking services to require license
Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Ministry’s comment Fatal accident in USA involving Kyrgyzstani: Foreign Ministry’s comment
10 February, Tuesday
16:55
Kyrgyzstan and Russia can increase bilateral trade turnover to $5 billion Kyrgyzstan and Russia can increase bilateral trade turn...
16:15
New head of Kemin district appointed
16:10
President signs law banning children from participation in election campaigning
16:06
Guests from 100 countries to take part in World Nomad Games
15:01
Tax officer in Bishkek embezzles 600,000 soms through fake licenses