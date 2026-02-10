New head of Kemin district appointed

Kutpidin Shakirov has been relieved of his post as head of Kemin district in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. He resigned at his own request, the presidential press service reported.

Photo Internet. Kutpidin Shakirov

Kanbolot Tutuev was appointed the new head of Kemin district.

He was born on August 19, 1982 in the village of Nasirdin in Kara-Kuldzha district of Osh region and holds a higher education degree.

He previously worked in state and municipal government in Osh region, holding leadership positions in district and regional administrations. From 2012 to 2019, he headed the State Administration Department of Kara-Kuldzha district, and later served as deputy head of the district. From 2021 to 2022, he headed the organizational inspection and personnel service of the Presidential Representative Office in Osh region.

Photo Internet. Kanbolot Tutuev

In 2022, he was appointed Mayor of Naryn.

He holds the rank of First Class State Civil Service Advisor.