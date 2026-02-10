Natural Resources Ministry, GIZ discuss implementation of Green Cities project

A meeting was held at the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan with representatives of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) to discuss the implementation of the regional Green Cities project.

The initiative is financed by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action and has been developed for Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The Ministry of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan is acting as a key partner in implementing environmental reforms in the country.

The project aims to develop master plans for sustainable urban development and introduce modern climate solutions, using best international practices in urban management.

The Ministry and GIZ plan to focus on training specialists and developing concrete plans for greening and modernizing urban infrastructure in Kyrgyzstan. According to the statement, this work will ensure long-term environmental security and improve the quality of life for urban residents amid growing urbanization.