Kyrgyzstan joins international Green Cities project

Green Cities project, which unites Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, has been officially launched in the Fergana Valley. The German Embassy in Bishkek reported.

According to the Embassy, ​​the project will be implemented in Osh and Manas, Kyrgyzstan.

The initiative aims to reduce environmental risks and improve the quality of life of urban residents.

The project team and experts will help develop master plans for greening and infrastructure modernization, as well as train specialists. The project will also facilitate the exchange of experience between countries on sustainable urban development.

The project is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ). The main partner in the Kyrgyz Republic is the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment, and Technical Supervision.