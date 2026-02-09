17:50
Architects arrested in Osh over fake residential construction projects

Serious violations in the field of urban development have been uncovered in the city of Osh, where employees of the municipal architecture department were detained as part of an investigation into illegal actions related to the approval of residential complex projects. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to investigators, some construction companies provided false information in project documentation regarding the availability of parking spaces. Based on this misleading data, the projects were approved, while in reality the buildings were constructed without the required parking facilities. In some cases, commercial premises were built instead of mandatory infrastructure.

The security service established that architecture department officials had prior arrangements with construction companies and systematically allowed violations of urban planning regulations. This led to growing traffic problems in Osh, construction delays, and widespread dissatisfaction among homebuyers who expected housing with full infrastructure.

As part of the criminal case, the First Deputy Chief Architect of the city and an architect were detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. Investigative measures are ongoing, and all circumstances and possible participants in the scheme are being identified.
