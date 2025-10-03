Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan tightening regulation of virtual asset market

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan is tightening regulation of the virtual asset market. The Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service reported.

According to the agency, a resolution was signed amending the regulations governing the circulation of virtual assets.

The goal is to reduce the risks of using cryptocurrencies and other digital instruments for illegal purposes, including money laundering, terrorist financing, and the circumvention of international sanctions.

According to the document, new requirements are now established for virtual asset service providers:

Mandatory AML/KYT testing of transactions through accredited providers;

Client identification and verification, including remote verification;

A ban on transactions with anonymous wallets, NFTs, online casinos, foreign prepaid cards, and high-risk assets;

Coordination of key officials (director, accountant, compliance officer) with the regulator;

The existence of internal AML/CFT policies and procedures (client identification, monitoring, risk matrices, staff training, agreements with AML providers);

Mandatory document retention for at least five years and annual audits.

According to the Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service, the new requirements will increase market transparency, minimize sanctions and reputational risks, and create conditions for the development of the fintech sector while protecting the interests of citizens and the state.

The State Financial Supervision Authority urged market participants to promptly adapt their internal procedures to the new regulations.