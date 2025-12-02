13:46
Percentage-based scoring for virtual asset market participants introduced in KR

The Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service has approved a percentage-based scoring system for participants in the virtual asset market to strengthen risk-oriented oversight and increase transparency in the sector. The State Financial Supervision Service reported.

The new order establishes a «risk-scoring model» for virtual asset service providers (VASPs).

The model is designed for comprehensive risk assessment and is aligned with FATF international standards and the practices of EAEU member countries. The percentage scoring allows VASPs to be ranked by risk level — low, medium, high, and critical — taking into account their business model, client structure, types of operations, and quality of compliance procedures.

Depending on the assigned risk level, regulators apply different supervisory measures: from standard monitoring and in-depth audits to enhanced oversight, restrictions on certain operations, transaction blocking, and reporting of suspicious activities.

Percentage scoring will become a key component of the modernized supervision system for the virtual asset market. The regulator will continue to develop digital transaction analysis tools, implement more precise risk assessment methodologies, and create conditions for the responsible and sustainable operation of VASPs. The new model is expected to improve client protection and reduce regulatory risks to the financial system as a whole, the statement says.

Percentage scoring (credit scoring) is an automated system used by banks to evaluate the creditworthiness and reliability of potential borrowers, helping determine loan terms, including interest rates. Its purpose is to minimize the risk of default by predicting the likelihood that a borrower will repay the loan on time.
