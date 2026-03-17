Kyrgyzstan to launch unified emergency response service

Kyrgyzstan is set to launch a unified emergency response service based on the 112 system, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the ministry, the new mechanism is expected to speed up the transmission of information about incidents and reduce response times for emergency services.

Work on the system is being carried out under the instruction of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers. The project will integrate various emergency services, enabling faster responses to accidents, disasters, and other emergencies.

An automatic emergency call system is also being introduced for road accidents and major incidents. It is being developed in line with the technical regulations of the Customs Union. The technology will automatically transmit data about incidents to emergency services.

Technical aspects of the system’s implementation were discussed at a working meeting between Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Azamat Mambetov and representatives of Iskara Technologies company. The participants reviewed the integration of digital solutions and coordination between emergency services.