11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks

At least 11,388 potentially hazardous areas prone to mudflows, floods, landslides, and other natural processes have been identified in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

In 2025, specialists conducted 1,932 surveys, resulting in 405 special warnings issued to local authorities and 1,236 expert opinions.

For 2026, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has compiled updated maps showing regions with the highest risk of natural hazards, primarily mudflows, floods, and landslides.

Regional departments have been tasked with preparing for potential natural disasters in advance:

conducting risk assessments;

strengthening early warning mechanisms for the population;

implementing preventive and engineering measures in the most hazardous areas.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations notes that timely preparation and continuous monitoring are key to preventing human casualties and material damage.