18:20
USD 87.45
EUR 103.20
RUB 1.14
English

11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks

At least 11,388 potentially hazardous areas prone to mudflows, floods, landslides, and other natural processes have been identified in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

In 2025, specialists conducted 1,932 surveys, resulting in 405 special warnings issued to local authorities and 1,236 expert opinions.

For 2026, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has compiled updated maps showing regions with the highest risk of natural hazards, primarily mudflows, floods, and landslides.

Regional departments have been tasked with preparing for potential natural disasters in advance:

  • conducting risk assessments;
  • strengthening early warning mechanisms for the population;
  • implementing preventive and engineering measures in the most hazardous areas.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations notes that timely preparation and continuous monitoring are key to preventing human casualties and material damage.
link: https://24.kg/english/360795/
views: 145
Print
Related
4,429 incidents recorded in Kyrgyzstan for year, 313 people killed
Damages from emergencies in Kyrgyzstan amount to over 1.3 billion soms
Emergencies Ministry: Flooding possible in Kyrgyzstan on September 17-19
Lake burst in Issyk-Ata district: Residents of three villages evacuated
MES Departments of Kyrgyzstan receive 12 service vehicles
Kyrgyzstan strengthens emergency preparedness
Emergencies Ministry studies potentially dangerous zones in Batken region
Damage from emergencies in Kyrgyzstan reached 1.3 billion soms in 2024
Belgian Sheepdog presented to rescuers of Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan
Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan sends 50 more rescuers to Turkey
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project Kyrgyzstan and USA discuss implementation of Makmal — Karakol railway project
Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation Kyrgyzstan and USA develop investment cooperation
U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions Kyrgyzstan initiates consultations with EU amid reports of possible sanctions
5 February, Thursday
17:22
Two Deputy Science Ministers of Kyrgyzstan dismissed Two Deputy Science Ministers of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
17:07
11,000 hazardous areas identified in Kyrgyzstan: MES warns of risks
17:01
4,429 incidents recorded in Kyrgyzstan for year, 313 people killed
16:54
Kyrgyzstan’s image in sky: Asman Airlines unveils Airbus A321 aircraft design
16:00
Project for improvement of Burana museum developed in Chui region