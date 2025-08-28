15:05
More than 500 Kyrgyz civil servants to be sent to China for training

Up to 700 civil servants and municipal employees from Kyrgyzstan will undergo training in China. The press service of the Agency for Civil Service and Local Government Affairs reported.

Within the framework of the previously concluded memorandum, the training of Kyrgyz civil servants and municipal employees in China successfully continues.

«At least 500 people completed training under short-term programs in 2024. Initially, only 50 places were allocated, but as a result of negotiations, their number was increased to 500,» the agency noted.

By the end of 2025, it is planned to send from 500 to 700 civil servants and municipal employees for training.
link: https://24.kg/english/341322/
views: 133
