Medical schools to be required to operate under state franchise in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is introducing new rules in the fields of education, science, and healthcare. President Sadyr Japarov has signed the Law «On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts,» which significantly tightens requirements for medical education and scientific activity in the healthcare sector.

The law introduces mandatory state accreditation for all educational institutions offering secondary, higher, postgraduate, and continuing education programs in medicine and pharmaceuticals. Institutions that fail to obtain accreditation will lose the right to enroll students and issue state-recognized diplomas. Licensing of medical and pharmaceutical educational activities has now been fully transferred to the authorized state body in the healthcare sector.

The law also introduces the concept of an educational franchise. Under this provision, accredited private medical educational institutions will be required to sign agreements with a system-forming state educational organization. This format provides for the use of state educational programs, teaching and methodological materials, as well as academic administration by the base state institution.

Separate amendments concern the scientific sphere.

Research organizations operating in the field of medicine will be allowed to function only after passing state accreditation. State control over the quality of training of medical and pharmaceutical specialists is also being strengthened: monitoring, supervision, and assessment will be carried out by the relevant healthcare authority.

The law clarifies the procedures for internship and residency programs, requirements for the material and technical base of private medical organizations, and the powers of state bodies in regulating workforce training.

The Cabinet of Ministers is required to bring its regulatory legal acts into compliance with the new provisions within three months.
