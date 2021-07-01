11:47
USD 84.70
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.16
English

Kyrgyzstan to regulate remote work

It is planned to regulate remote work in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development submitted the corresponding amendments to the Labor Code for public discussion.

As background statement says, the Labor Code provides for regulation of the work of homeworkers, but only if they perform duties related to the production of consumer and craft goods. These norms cannot be applied to regulate the work of various categories of workers. At the same time, there is an urgent need for this. The changes provide an opportunity to regularize relationships with such workers.

The draft document states that remote work is the performance of work duties outside the location of the employer, branch, representative office or other place under the control of the employer. At the same time, a prerequisite for remote work is the use of information and telecommunication networks, including the Internet.
link: https://24.kg/english/199531/
views: 48
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis to have long working week
Deputies of Parliament pass 125 bills for a year
Prime Minister calls work of the Cabinet unsatisfactory
Priorities of new Cabinet - regions, agriculture, energy sector reform
More Kyrgyzstanis to work in Japan
Popular
Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free
Oscar Herrero from Spain about his worries and delights in Kyrgyzstan Oscar Herrero from Spain about his worries and delights in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies
1 July, Thursday
11:34
Kyrgyzstan to regulate remote work Kyrgyzstan to regulate remote work
11:20
12,608 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,191 - in serious condition
11:15
46 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:08
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
11:01
1,392 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 126,395 in total