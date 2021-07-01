Kyrgyzstan to regulate remote work

It is planned to regulate remote work in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development submitted the corresponding amendments to the Labor Code for public discussion.

As background statement says, the Labor Code provides for regulation of the work of homeworkers, but only if they perform duties related to the production of consumer and craft goods. These norms cannot be applied to regulate the work of various categories of workers. At the same time, there is an urgent need for this. The changes provide an opportunity to regularize relationships with such workers.

The draft document states that remote work is the performance of work duties outside the location of the employer, branch, representative office or other place under the control of the employer. At the same time, a prerequisite for remote work is the use of information and telecommunication networks, including the Internet.