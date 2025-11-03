12:52
USD 87.45
EUR 101.17
RUB 1.09
English

51 people die in workplace accidents in Kyrgyzstan over 9 months of 2025

In the third quarter of this year, an increase in labor law violations and workplace accidents was registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Labor, Social Security, and Migration Ministry’s Department for Labor Legislation Oversight and Supervision reported.

According to the agency, 123 workplace accidents were registered in 2025, affecting 135 people. Of these, 51 people died. The number of severe injuries decreased from 32 to 21 cases.

During inspection activities, workers received 63.1 million soms in compensation payments and 9.6 million soms in unpaid wages.

Over the first nine months of 2025, inspectors carried out 935 inspections, identifying 1,009 violations. In the third quarter alone, the number of violations increased nearly fourfold compared to the beginning of the year.

During this period, employers were issued 1,320 compliance orders and fined a total of 6.37 million soms, of which 4.67 million have already been paid.

Additionally, inspectors participated in 73 court hearings, conducted 169 training sessions, reviewed 1,345 citizen complaints, and provided 4,364 verbal consultations.
link: https://24.kg/english/349469/
views: 109
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to provide mutual support in case of air accidents
Edil Baisalov discusses new Labor Code with Federation of Trade Unions
New Labor Code developed in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek residents concerned about situation with railway
820 people died on roads of Kyrgyzstan for 11 months of 2017
Number of accidents in Bishkek increases by 81 percent for year
More than 50 people die each year at production sites in Kyrgyzstan
700-800,000 traffic violations registered in Kyrgyzstan every year
Popular
Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan Weather alert: Heavy rain and snow expected in Kyrgyzstan
New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan New Bereket Bank to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3 Heating season to begin in Bishkek on November 3
Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times Air pollution levels in Bishkek exceed safe limits by up to 2.3 times
3 November, Monday
12:44
Sanitary Service reports 84 affected in school canteen food poisoning incident Sanitary Service reports 84 affected in school canteen...
12:29
Three earthquakes recorded in Kyrgyzstan in three days
12:17
51 people die in workplace accidents in Kyrgyzstan over 9 months of 2025
12:03
Bandits from organized crime group extort money from migrants in Russia
11:54
Osh Regional Department of Internal Affairs receives new service vehicles