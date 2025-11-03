51 people die in workplace accidents in Kyrgyzstan over 9 months of 2025

In the third quarter of this year, an increase in labor law violations and workplace accidents was registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Labor, Social Security, and Migration Ministry’s Department for Labor Legislation Oversight and Supervision reported.

According to the agency, 123 workplace accidents were registered in 2025, affecting 135 people. Of these, 51 people died. The number of severe injuries decreased from 32 to 21 cases.

During inspection activities, workers received 63.1 million soms in compensation payments and 9.6 million soms in unpaid wages.

Over the first nine months of 2025, inspectors carried out 935 inspections, identifying 1,009 violations. In the third quarter alone, the number of violations increased nearly fourfold compared to the beginning of the year.

During this period, employers were issued 1,320 compliance orders and fined a total of 6.37 million soms, of which 4.67 million have already been paid.

Additionally, inspectors participated in 73 court hearings, conducted 169 training sessions, reviewed 1,345 citizen complaints, and provided 4,364 verbal consultations.