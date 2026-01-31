From Osh to Kashgar: Kyrgyzstan and China preparing to launch new flight

A new international flight from Osh to Kashgar is planned to be launched in April of this year, expanding air travel between Kyrgyzstan and China and simplifying travel for passengers and businesses. The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC reported.

A working meeting was held with representatives of the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), during which prospects for developing bilateral aviation cooperation were discussed.

A key topic of the talks was the opening of a new international air route from Osh to Kashgar, scheduled to launch in April 2026.

The new flight aims to expand transport accessibility between Kyrgyzstan and China, as well as develop trade, economic, tourism, and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, it was noted that COMAC is a shareholder in Chengdu Airlines, which actively operates its own aircraft. Flights between Osh and Kashgar are expected to be operated by COMAC C909 aircraft.

Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC views this project as an important step in developing its international route network and strengthening its partnerships with leading Chinese aviation companies.

The company continues its systematic efforts to expand its flight network and improve the quality of air service for citizens of Kyrgyzstan and businesses.