Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported

An earthquake with an intensity of up to 4 points on the MSK-64 scale hit Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan today, January 30, at 8:54 a.m. local time. The Regional Department of Emergency Situations reported.

Seismologists stated that the tremors were felt in several populated areas across the region:

  • 3.5 points in Zhan-Bulak and Dostuk areas;
  • 3 points in Kulanak and Min-Bulak;
  • 2.5 points in the city of Naryn.

According to preliminary information, the earthquake caused no damage and no casualties were reported. Residents of the region also did not report any serious damage to infrastructure facilities.

Specialists continue to monitor seismic activity in the area. Naryn region is located in a seismically active zone, where tremors are recorded on a regular basis.
