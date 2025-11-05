Hemorrhage and sepsis — leading causes of maternal mortality in 2024

Last year, 36 women died in labor and childbirth in Kyrgyzstan (compared to 38 in 2023). The materials of the Electronic Healthcare Center say.

According to the review, the maternal mortality rate in the country continued to decline as of year-end 2024, reaching 25.7 per 100,000 live births.

High maternal mortality rates remain in Talas, Issyk-Kul, and Chui regions.

The main causes of maternal mortality continue to be hemorrhage (19.4 percent), sepsis (22.2 percent), and hypertensive disorders (13.9 percent). Extragenital diseases accounted for 25 percent of cases.

Earlier, the Minister of Health emphasized the need to strengthen personal accountability of healthcare managers for violations, particularly in the areas of maternal and infant mortality.