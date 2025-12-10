11:46
USD 87.45
EUR 101.80
RUB 1.14
English

Traditional Muras futsal tournament to be held in Bishkek

The traditional Muras friendship futsal tournament will take place in Bishkek on December 13–14, the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported.

A total of 16 teams composed of representatives from various sectors will participate in the event.

The matches will be held at the KFU sports complex and Gazprom physical education and health center. Live broadcasts will be available on KTRK Sport and ElTR TV channels.

All those interested are also welcome to attend the tournament’s matches.

The current champion is Den Sooluk team.

The main goal is to develop sports and promote a healthy lifestyle in the country.
link: https://24.kg/english/354056/
views: 123
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s U17 futsal team loses friendly match to Spain
Kyrgyzstan’s futsal team (U17) defeats Portugal
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team (U17) to play against Spain and Portugal
Rematch: Kyrgyzstan's futsal team draws with Georgia
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team loses to Uzbekistan in friendly match
Kyrgyzstan’s national futsal team to play friendly matches against Georgia
Nurzhan Dzhetybaev appointed head coach of national futsal team of Kyrgyzstan
Lluis Bernat Molina steps down as head coach of Kyrgyzstan's futsal team
AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan defeats Palestine
New season of Kyrgyzstan’s Futsal Super League to start on September 6
Popular
Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year Uzbekistan to begin funding construction of Kambar-Ata 1 next year
Kyrgyzstan and Russia to sign agreement on travel rules for their citizens Kyrgyzstan and Russia to sign agreement on travel rules for their citizens
Nighttime earthquake in Uzbekistan felt in Kyrgyzstan Nighttime earthquake in Uzbekistan felt in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EEC Kyrgyzstan maintains high GDP growth rates in 2025 — EEC
10 December, Wednesday
11:30
Two banks in Kyrgyzstan fined for violating anti-money laundering laws Two banks in Kyrgyzstan fined for violating anti-money...
11:25
Russia extends simplified import procedure for goods from Kyrgyzstan
11:20
President congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Human Rights Day
11:11
High-rise building on fire on Ankara Street: Two floors engulfed in flames
10:48
Traditional Muras futsal tournament to be held in Bishkek