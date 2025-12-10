Traditional Muras futsal tournament to be held in Bishkek

The traditional Muras friendship futsal tournament will take place in Bishkek on December 13–14, the Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported.

A total of 16 teams composed of representatives from various sectors will participate in the event.

The matches will be held at the KFU sports complex and Gazprom physical education and health center. Live broadcasts will be available on KTRK Sport and ElTR TV channels.

All those interested are also welcome to attend the tournament’s matches.

The current champion is Den Sooluk team.

The main goal is to develop sports and promote a healthy lifestyle in the country.