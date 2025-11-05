Sadyr Japarov arrives in Egypt for official visit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has arrived in Egypt for an official visit. The presidential press service reported.

The head of state’s plane landed at Cairo International Airport.

Sadyr Japarov was welcomed by Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Mohamed Ayman Ashour and other officials.

During the official visit, high-level talks are planned between Sadyr Japarov and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on current bilateral issues, as well as an exchange of views on the international and regional agenda.

The signing of a number of bilateral documents in the areas of economy, agriculture, investment, energy, healthcare, and other areas is expected, which will lay the foundation for the further development of Kyrgyzstan-Egypt relations.