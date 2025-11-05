11:07
USD 87.45
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.08
English

Sadyr Japarov arrives in Egypt for official visit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has arrived in Egypt for an official visit. The presidential press service reported.

The head of state’s plane landed at Cairo International Airport.

Sadyr Japarov was welcomed by Egyptian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Mohamed Ayman Ashour and other officials.

During the official visit, high-level talks are planned between Sadyr Japarov and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on current bilateral issues, as well as an exchange of views on the international and regional agenda.

The signing of a number of bilateral documents in the areas of economy, agriculture, investment, energy, healthcare, and other areas is expected, which will lay the foundation for the further development of Kyrgyzstan-Egypt relations.
link: https://24.kg/english/349693/
views: 141
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov to make first-ever official visit to Egypt
Former Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestling coach leads Egypt to medals
President of Egypt awards ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Egypt plan to create Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at wrestling tournament in Egypt
Internationally wanted Kyrgyzstani detained in Egypt
Negotiations with Egypt on free trade zone with EAEU to continue in fall
47 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Egypt
More than 150 Kyrgyzstanis in Egypt ask to return them to homeland
No Kyrgyzstanis among victims of explosions in Egypt
Popular
Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026 Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026
Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste
Court fines Kyrgyzstani for disseminating false information on social media Court fines Kyrgyzstani for disseminating false information on social media
5 November, Wednesday
11:01
Cold water supply to be suspended in three residential areas of Bishkek Cold water supply to be suspended in three residential...
10:53
Weekly food fairs to open in Bishkek
10:46
Head of Main Traffic Safety Department dismissed from his position
10:40
Modern park to be built in Kochkor village
10:19
Water Code: Switzerland to help Kyrgyzstan introduce water use permit system
4 November, Tuesday
19:42
Bishkek suburban train schedule changed
17:56
OTS Secretary General welcomes decision to proclaim World Turkic Language Day
17:44
Kyrgyzstan tightens penalties for fraud