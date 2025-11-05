17:22
USD 87.45
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.08
English

Official meeting of Sadyr Japarov with President of Egypt takes place in Cairo

An official meeting ceremony between Sadyr Japarov and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi took place at the Al-Ittihadiya Presidential Palace in Cairo. The presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, after exchange of greetings, the national anthems of both countries were solemnly performed, accompanied by the honor guard company and a military orchestra. The honor guard commander delivered a report.

During the ceremony, the heads of state introduced members of their official delegations, followed by the traditional photo session.

Following the official part of the meeting, Sadyr Japarov and Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi proceeded to the hall for talks.
link: https://24.kg/english/349784/
views: 161
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov arrives in Egypt for official visit
Sadyr Japarov to make first-ever official visit to Egypt
Former Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestling coach leads Egypt to medals
President of Egypt awards ex-mufti of Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Egypt plan to create Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at wrestling tournament in Egypt
Internationally wanted Kyrgyzstani detained in Egypt
Negotiations with Egypt on free trade zone with EAEU to continue in fall
47 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Egypt
More than 150 Kyrgyzstanis in Egypt ask to return them to homeland
Popular
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only
Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026 Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026
Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste
Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek
5 November, Wednesday
17:19
Scammers posing as National Bank representatives promise low-interest loans Scammers posing as National Bank representatives promis...
16:19
Infant mortality rate in Kyrgyzstan remains high
16:03
More than 100 children die on roads in Kyrgyzstan each year
15:49
Official meeting of Sadyr Japarov with President of Egypt takes place in Cairo
15:41
3,400 liters of illegal motor oil discovered in Bishkek