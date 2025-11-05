Official meeting of Sadyr Japarov with President of Egypt takes place in Cairo

An official meeting ceremony between Sadyr Japarov and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi took place at the Al-Ittihadiya Presidential Palace in Cairo. The presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, after exchange of greetings, the national anthems of both countries were solemnly performed, accompanied by the honor guard company and a military orchestra. The honor guard commander delivered a report.

During the ceremony, the heads of state introduced members of their official delegations, followed by the traditional photo session.

Following the official part of the meeting, Sadyr Japarov and Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi proceeded to the hall for talks.