Kamchybek Tashiev orders full inspection of all pawnshops

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev announced the need for a complete inspection of all pawnshop companies in the country. He stressed that the checks should be conducted jointly with the tax authorities and the National Bank.

«Inspect all pawnshop companies. All of them. Involving the tax service and the National Bank,» Tashiev emphasized.

He demanded setting of a strict interest rate ceiling of no more than 30 percent on loans.

«If anyone charges more than 30 percent, if someone’s property was seized — everything must be returned,» the SCNS head said.

According to Tashiev, pawnshop owners must operate within the established regulations.

Owners: if they can operate within the 30 percent limit, let them continue. If they can’t — they should close. Chairman of the SCNS Kamchybek Tashiev

He also noted that the state cannot ignore abuses that harm citizens:

«People buy cars, property, take out loans — why should we tolerate this lawlessness? We are here to make sure our people do not suffer,» Tashiev said.

He added that bringing order to the pawnshop sector will be one of the priorities of his work.