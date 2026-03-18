Pawnshop owners detained in Osh over property fraud scheme

Law enforcement officers in Osh detained individuals involved in pawnshop activities who are suspected of illegally re-registering real estate in their own names, the press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh city reported.

According to investigators, a criminal case has been opened against a group of individuals who provided loans to citizens at high interest rates and then used various illegal methods to transfer pledged property—including houses and other real estate—into their ownership.

During operational and investigative measures, criminal investigation officers detained two suspects. Preliminary data suggests they had long exploited the difficult financial situations of citizens, providing loans on unfavorable terms and subsequently appropriating their property.

By the decision of the Osh City Court dated March 9, 2026, one of the suspects was placed in pre-trial detention for two months. The second suspect was placed under house arrest due to health reasons.

The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement agencies are working to identify other possible participants in the criminal scheme.

Police urges citizens who may have suffered from the actions of these individuals to contact them via 102 or by phone at 0770710808.