Bishkek's microdistricts to have no water on January 20

On January 20, drinking water supply to residential buildings, schools, preschool, healthcare, and other social and industrial facilities will be stopped in some parts of the capital from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The following areas will be affected:

microdistricts No. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, and 10;

Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue — Abdrakhmanov — Bakayev Streets — Masaliev Avenue — Toktonaliev Street — Ataturk Park — Akhunbaev Street — Alamedin River — Southern Big Chui Canal — Baytik Baatyr Street — Ala-Archa River — Semetey Street.

The outage is due to the installation of valves on D-600 mm pipeline and a D-400 mm bypass, as well as the removal of the D-600 mm water main from the area on 1/1, Rysmendiev Street.

Bishkekvodokanal municipal enterprise asks organizations and residents to stock up on drinking water in advance.