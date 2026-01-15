21:27
Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026

Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev announced the start of preparations for a state visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Kyrgyzstan. He made the announcement on January 15 at a press conference in Bishkek.

The Foreign Minister noted the high level of cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing that the past year was rich in significant bilateral contacts.

In particular, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov made a state visit to China, and meetings took place on the sidelines of Central Asia — China format and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit.

According to the minister, 2026 will also be an active year in terms of the bilateral agenda. The upcoming visit of the President of the People’s Republic of China will be one of the key events. Its program is expected to be extensive and cover a wide range of cooperation issues.
