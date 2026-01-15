Medical certificate not be required when replacing permanent driver’s licenses

A medical certificate (form 083) will no longer be required when replacing a permanent (non-expiring) driver’s license. Kanybek Tumanbaev, head of the Presidential Affairs Department, announced during a live broadcast.

According to him, from January 15 to February 15, citizens will be able to replace permanent driver’s licenses free of charge. No medical examination will be required during this process.

«We are receiving many questions due to queues for obtaining form 083. I would like to clarify that this certificate is not needed when replacing permanent driver’s license. It is required only when applying for a driver’s license for the first time,» Kanybek Tumanbaev stressed.

To replace a driver’s license, applicants will only need to present their valid current license.

The Head of the Presidential Affairs Department also noted that Tunduk system is still requesting form 083, but this issue is already being addressed. As of January 15, the requirement to submit the medical certificate will be removed.